Hodges Capital Management Inc. Makes New $9.16 Million Investment in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 339,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,155,000. Tempur Sealy International comprises about 1.4% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Tempur Sealy International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $1,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 943,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,394,269 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.36. The stock had a trading volume of 22,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,995. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $29.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.28.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

