Hodges Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,094 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of IP stock traded down $3.79 on Thursday, reaching $46.83. 234,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,892. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.