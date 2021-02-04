Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 702 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 1.1% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITW traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.93. 32,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,009. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.99. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.76.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

