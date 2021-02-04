Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 702 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 1.1% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE ITW traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.93. 32,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,009. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.99. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
