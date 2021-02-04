Hills Bank & Trust Co Raises Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.91. 97,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

