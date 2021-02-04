Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $1.03 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in The Southern by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 123,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Southern by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $60.28. 126,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,069,573. The company has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.63. The Southern Company has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $70.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

