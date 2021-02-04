Hills Bank & Trust Co Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 41,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.56. 210,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,690,582. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.38. The company has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

