Hills Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,974,444,000 after purchasing an additional 618,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,334,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,870,107,000 after purchasing an additional 136,819 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,764,816,000 after purchasing an additional 382,899 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,539,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,056,296,000 after buying an additional 294,892 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,495,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $788,016,000 after buying an additional 176,333 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.31.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $6.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $254.51. The company had a trading volume of 77,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,865. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $1.48. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

