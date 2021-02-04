Hills Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,824 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Halliburton by 7.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,151 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 30.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,335,000 after buying an additional 885,000 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,140.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after buying an additional 9,245,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 152.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 85,048 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.05. 407,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,204,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $22.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

