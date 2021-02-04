Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85 to $0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of +12% to +16% or $726.77 million to $752.72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $654.15 million.Hillenbrand also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.85-0.95 EPS.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.72. The stock had a trading volume of 336,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,957. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $44.72.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.37 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In related news, SVP Michael M. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $311,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,324.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $56,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at $427,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,430 shares of company stock valued at $556,997 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

