Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.85-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. Hillenbrand also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.85 to $0.95 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HI. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of HI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.85. The company had a trading volume of 626,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,287. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average is $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -53.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 4,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $189,833.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $56,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at $427,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,430 shares of company stock worth $556,997. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

