Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Down 13.5% in January

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNLN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $971,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter.

SNLN opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th.

