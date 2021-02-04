High Note Wealth LLC Takes $2.26 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.3% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 6.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 7.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 875 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,117 shares of company stock worth $33,891,591. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CI. Truist boosted their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Shares of CI traded down $9.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.12. 50,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,047. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $230.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.93. The company has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

