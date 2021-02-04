High Note Wealth LLC Makes New $9.31 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,314,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $385.96. 35,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,751,873. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $387.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $376.47 and a 200 day moving average of $352.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.