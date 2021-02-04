High Note Wealth LLC Invests $784,000 in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 13,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.60.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock traded down $5.14 on Thursday, hitting $131.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,593. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.93 and a 200 day moving average of $123.44. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $628,798.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,236.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

