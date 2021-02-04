High Note Wealth LLC Invests $501,000 in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,874,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,986,000 after purchasing an additional 115,736 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,773,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,771,000 after purchasing an additional 257,733 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 19.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,162,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,879,000 after acquiring an additional 187,085 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 59.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,026,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,992,000 after acquiring an additional 383,938 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 36.5% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 769,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,200,000 after acquiring an additional 205,600 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.44. 8,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,126. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

