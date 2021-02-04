High Note Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 4,094 First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Shares of FMB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,840. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average of $56.22. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $57.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

