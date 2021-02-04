Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.71

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.71 and last traded at $60.71, with a volume of 3603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.97.

Several analysts have commented on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $993.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $331.38 million for the quarter. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $448,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,653,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,764,000.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

