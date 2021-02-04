Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Position Raised by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $12.86. 66,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,390,797. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of -48.92, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

