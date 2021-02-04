Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Short Interest Up 20.8% in January

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,800 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the December 31st total of 383,800 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 131,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Hess Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hess Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

NYSE:HESM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,845. Hess Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $385.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a $0.4471 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 147.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

