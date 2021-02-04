Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report released on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of HT opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $310.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $713,779.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,046.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $27,807.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,481.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,636,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 141,867 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 436,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 106,500 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

