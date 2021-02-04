Heritage Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,777 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. EQ LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $1,542,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,363 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $207.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

