Heritage Wealth Advisors Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

PCAR stock opened at $95.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.67. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,434.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.