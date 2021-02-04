Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Xilinx were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XLNX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,601,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 101.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. 140166 restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $135.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.13. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

