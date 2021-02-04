Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,327 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 369.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Best Buy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,655 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,403,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 22.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,067 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $110.32 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

