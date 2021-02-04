Heritage Wealth Advisors Makes New $255,000 Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,142,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.95.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $379.93 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $474.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

