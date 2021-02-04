Heritage Wealth Advisors Invests $65,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $63.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average of $68.46. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.15%.

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

