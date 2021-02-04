Heritage Wealth Advisors Invests $112,000 in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 306.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

MIDD stock opened at $134.84 on Thursday. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $149.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.11.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $634.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.10 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MIDD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. CL King cut shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

