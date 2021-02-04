Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $397,000 Stock Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tredegar were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Tredegar by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Tredegar by 3.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Tredegar by 74.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tredegar by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Tredegar by 4.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TG opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Tredegar Co. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The company has a market cap of $494.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $177.92 million for the quarter.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the Sure&Soft, Soft Quilt, ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic films and fabrics for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

