Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $126,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 150.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,228.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares in the company, valued at $16,649,372.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,841,353.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,840 shares in the company, valued at $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,022 shares of company stock worth $7,699,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $78.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.39 and its 200 day moving average is $80.22. The stock has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

