Heritage Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 369.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,686 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,044 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,342,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Best Buy by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,363 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Best Buy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,005 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $110.32 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush raised Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

