Heritage Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $11,940,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

BA stock opened at $207.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.65. The company has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

