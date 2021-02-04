Heritage Wealth Advisors Cuts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cfra lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $854.69 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $810.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,716.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $771.67 and its 200 day moving average is $512.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.