Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 3,295 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 129.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Unilever were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Unilever by 91.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE UL opened at $59.30 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average of $60.18. The company has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

