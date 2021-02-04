Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 1,350 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 393.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 96.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after purchasing an additional 99,450 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.78.

NYSE:PNC opened at $152.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.11. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

