Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 11,755 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1,679.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,455 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 198,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.39.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

