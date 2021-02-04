Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 273.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 20.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,710,000 after purchasing an additional 174,568 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in SBA Communications by 8.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $272.12 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,814.01 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

