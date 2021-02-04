Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 442.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI opened at $163.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.52 and its 200 day moving average is $161.97.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.