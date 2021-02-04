Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 2,594 Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Cerner by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $83,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $79.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.07. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $84.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

CERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.32.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.