Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 28.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

In other news, Director Carol L. Foster bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,011.50. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

