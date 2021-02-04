Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED is an investment holding company and its core business comprises investment holding, property development, property investment and related businesses including project management, construction, property management, financial services and hotel operation. The Company focuses primarily on the Hong Kong market, but is also active in Mainland China where it has been steadily expanding its investments and scale of operations in recent years. Henderson Land holds a listed subsidiary – Henderson Investment Limited. Henderson Land also has three associated companies and one affiliated company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the SEHK). These associated companies and the affiliated company are: The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited, Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited and Towngas China Company Limited. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Henderson Land Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of HLDCY opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. Henderson Land Development has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91.

