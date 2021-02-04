Hemington Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 4,464 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,314,000. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 254,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,356,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 91,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,415,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,244,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $386.31. 53,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,751,873. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $387.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

