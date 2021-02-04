Hemington Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.73. 4,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,597. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

