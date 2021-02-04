Hemington Wealth Management Makes New $917,000 Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.4% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,092,000 after acquiring an additional 443,790 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $50,722,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,940,000 after acquiring an additional 336,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,648,000 after acquiring an additional 239,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.5% in the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 444,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,182,000 after acquiring an additional 221,671 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.96. The company had a trading volume of 73,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,699. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.36.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

