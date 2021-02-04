Hemington Wealth Management Makes New $355,000 Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 39,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ES shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.39. 13,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day moving average is $87.60. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

