Hemington Wealth Management Invests $86,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $4,660,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 34.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ET traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.66. 370,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,187,373. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of -66.70 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ET. Barclays raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

