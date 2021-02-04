Hemington Wealth Management Invests $239,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 728.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Honeywell International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 34,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 12.7% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 34,700 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,046.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 211,300 shares of company stock worth $883,724. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.07. 41,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.