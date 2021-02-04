Hemington Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,570,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.0% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hemington Wealth Management owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,177.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,690,000 after acquiring an additional 45,664 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VSS stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.75. 1,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,808. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $126.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.