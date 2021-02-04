Hemington Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 511 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 140166 upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

NVIDIA stock traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $544.79. The company had a trading volume of 157,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770,226. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $337.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.87.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

