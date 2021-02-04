Hemington Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,435,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,392 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,368,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $328.98. 1,259,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,072,434. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $330.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.48.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.