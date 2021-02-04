Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) Shares Gap Up to $0.80

Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSE:HBP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.97. Helix BioPharma shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 11,019 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$127.02 million and a P/E ratio of -16.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.48.

Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helix BioPharma Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada.

